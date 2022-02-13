Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 489.7% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

