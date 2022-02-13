ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ECOM stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 383,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,958. The company has a market cap of $541.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

