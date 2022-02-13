Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

