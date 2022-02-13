Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $52.10 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,605.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,649 shares of company stock worth $15,727,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

