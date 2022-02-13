Chia Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.44 or 0.06796181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.44 or 0.99739362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.