Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chimerix worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chimerix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

CMRX opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

