China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
CEA stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.19.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
