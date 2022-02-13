China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZNH stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.