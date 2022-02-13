Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,696.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,971.85.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,588.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,748.04. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

