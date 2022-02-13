Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.48. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

