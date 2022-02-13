CIBC Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAPIF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

