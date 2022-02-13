Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Cimpress worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CMPR opened at $66.80 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

