Citigroup Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

