Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 9,950.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $185,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.75 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

