Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,333,992 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.