Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE CLB opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

