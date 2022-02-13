Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRDO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

