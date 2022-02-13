Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of MeiraGTx worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGTX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

MGTX opened at $14.91 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $662.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

