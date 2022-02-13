Citigroup Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $112.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.04 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ITT by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $14,883,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

