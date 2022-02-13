Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Up 2,391.7% in January

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 2,391.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 66.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

