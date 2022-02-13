Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 525.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 475,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.85.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

