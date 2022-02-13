Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 47,239 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $15,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,975 shares of company stock worth $1,666,788 in the last 90 days.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FTCI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

