Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of CLVR opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

