Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE NET traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

