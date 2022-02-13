Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.14. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

