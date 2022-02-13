Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

