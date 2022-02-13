CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.33% of CMS Energy worth $230,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

