CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 78.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 306.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73,154 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

