Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,502 ($33.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,535.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,548.51. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,537 ($34.31) per share, with a total value of £4,084.57 ($5,523.42). Insiders purchased a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 over the last ninety days.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.