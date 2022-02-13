Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after buying an additional 146,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

