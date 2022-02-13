Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 185.2% in January

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

CGECF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

