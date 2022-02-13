Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.