Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.