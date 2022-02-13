Coldstack One Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,511.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $185,511.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.00 or 0.06828498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.67 or 0.99814574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048180 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

