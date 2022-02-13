Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $80.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.46 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $330.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $342.18 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $608.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

