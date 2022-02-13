Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO Purchases $66,000.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.58 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $254.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.52.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
