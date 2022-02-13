Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO Purchases $66,000.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.58 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $254.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.