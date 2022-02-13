Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Acquires $49,500.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $254.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBAN shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

