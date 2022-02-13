Columbia Asset Management Acquires 13,792 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

