Columbia Asset Management Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.46. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

