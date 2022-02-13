Columbia Asset Management Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

