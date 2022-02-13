Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.