Comparing Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.96% 8.10% 1.22% POLA Orbis 6.47% 7.42% 6.23%

This table compares Sompo and POLA Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $36.28 billion 0.46 $1.34 billion $2.01 11.88 POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.06 $43.54 million $0.49 31.36

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than POLA Orbis. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLA Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sompo and POLA Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A POLA Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sompo beats POLA Orbis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services. The Domestic Life Insurance segment performs asset management and underwriting of life insurance. The Overseas Insurance segment handles the insurance underwriting and asset management business overseas. The Nursing Care and Healthcare segment provides nursing care services and healthcare services. The Others segment includes asset management business, risk management business and defined contribution pension business. The company was founded on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

