Comparing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sportradar Group and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Twitter 2 16 13 0 2.35

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.92%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $56.46, indicating a potential upside of 57.55%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.50 $17.41 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.72 billion 7.71 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -149.33

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Twitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

