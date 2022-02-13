Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.26 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $126.26 or 0.00297378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $828.91 million and approximately $42.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,565,026 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

