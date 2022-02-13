comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover comScore.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 2,419.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 269,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

