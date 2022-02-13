Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.