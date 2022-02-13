Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

