Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 72,067 shares trading hands.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 360.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $5,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $70,553,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

