Conifer Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 18.4% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conifer Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $266,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $331.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.