Copernicus Capital Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

